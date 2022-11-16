Kevin and Curt discuss Josh Pierson to ECR, Roger Penske’s IndyCar Ownership and Steve Matchett Joins the Show

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin open the show by setting the schedule for the rest of the year before getting to the news of the day. We first discuss Ed Carpenter’s announcement that 16-year-old Josh Pierson will be a development driver for the team with eyes set on a 2025 IndyCar campaign. Kevin and Curt talk about why the partnership is good for both sides. Then, the conversation continues with more Silly Season news for 2023, specifically Takuma Sato. To round out the first segment, Kevin and Curt discuss the current state of the Indy 500 field.

Then, there are rumblings of “what has Roger Penske brought to IndyCar”. Kevin and Curt discuss that topic as the honeymoon phase of the Penske ownership comes to a close. We touch on what Penske has done and how he operates the business of IndyCar. How much stability has Penske brought to the sport?

In the second hour, Kevin and Curt discuss Colton Herta’s extension with Andretti Autosport and reports that suggest he’s the highest paid driver on the grid. Ty Gibbs will replace Kyle Busch in the Cup series for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 54 car. Then, Kevin and Curt discuss scheduling and TV ratings.

Trackside is an IndyCar show, but sometimes we talk Formula 1 when we get a chance to visit with Steve Matchett. Matchett discusses what he’s up to nowadays before discussing George Russell’s first win over the weekend ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Kevin and Matchett talk about Russell’s ability to adapt to Mercedes and recall Michael Schumacher’s first Driver’s Championship. Matchett stresses the importance of gelling with the entire team, including your fellow driver, in F1. Steve and Kevin tell stories about his time as an F1 mechanic. To round out the conversation, they discuss what the car will look like in 2023, the popularity of the sport in America and the Inside F1 Year in Review show.