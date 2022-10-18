With Young Playmakers Stepping Up, Are The Colts AFC South Favorites?

Oh how a week makes all the difference. With a “must win” divisional matchup on the line, Matt Ryan came through with his best performance in a Colts uniform going 42/58 for 389 yards and 3 TDs and the (near) walk off TD to rookie Alec Pierce.

After a critical TD drop in the Week 1 tie vs the Texans, Pierce has quickly shown his ability to get open in 1v1 and jump ball situations. Evan after missing Week 2 because of a concussion, Pierce is on track for the Colts record books.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce is currently on pace for 867 receiving yards this season which would give him the second most receiving yards as rookie in Indianapolis Colts history. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/HFF6eHUJYm — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) October 17, 2022

When you take what Pierce is showing, what Michael Pittman Jr. has proved in Year 3 of his NFL career, the steps forward TEs Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods have taken, and the emergence of Parris Campbell, are the Colts the new favorite in the AFC South? The only dominant team in the AFC so far this season has been the Buffalo Bills. With so much mediocrity, as long as the Colts have figured out an improved passing attack paired with a return of a healthy Jonathan Taylor, they should be right in the thick of the top of the AFC standings.

107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV was joined by ESPN’s Stephen Holder to examine the new look Colts passing attack, if the OL shuffles have finally come to an end after allowing 0 sacks, and the development of Alec Pierce and what it means for this Colts team. Take a listen to the full interview below!