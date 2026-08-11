Listen Live
Close
Wellness

How to build a gut-friendly diet without changing everything you eat

Discover how to create a gut-friendly diet without overhauling your meals. Learn simple steps to improve digestion. Start your gut-health journey now!

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

How to build a gut-friendly diet without changing everything you eat
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #4_jhDO54BYg, 'w/ Platterz' uploaded by Dan Gold (https://unsplash.com/@danielcgold), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/4_jhDO54BYg on June 4th, 2023. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

To build a gut-friendly diet without changing everything you eat, you should start by adding gut-friendly foods instead of cutting everything out and make small swaps to increase fiber. You should also keep your favorite foods and adjust portions, and build a routine that your digestive system can handle.

BBC Science Focus reports that around 10% of the world’s population has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and millions don’t even know they have it. Whether or not you have IBS, it’s important to eat a gut-friendly diet, as you can improve digestion naturally and feel better after every meal.

If you’re worried about having to do a complete change to your diet, then don’t be. There are easy ways to improve gut health with small changes.

Start by Adding Gut-Friendly Foods Instead of Cutting Everything Out

gut-friendly diet doesn’t have to begin with a long list of forbidden foods and digestive health foods. A more sustainable approach is to add foods that support digestive health while keeping most of your usual meals intact.

You can try incorporating fiber-rich foods gradually, such as:

  • Oats
  • Beans
  • Lentils
  • Vegetables
  • Fruits
  • Nuts
  • Seeds

Fermented foods can also be useful additions for some people.

Can You Make Small Swaps to Increase Fiber?

You can get healthy gut bacteria by improving the fiber content of familiar meals without completely changing what you eat. For example, you can swap whole-grain bread for white bread, or brown rice and quinoa for white rice. You can also add beans to tacos, soups, salads, and pasta dishes.

The key is to increase fiber gradually rather than suddenly, as a sharp change can lead to bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort. In addition, different types of fiber can have different effects, so variety matters.

Keep Your Favorite Foods and Adjust Portions

Eating for better digestive health doesn’t necessarily mean eliminating pizza, pasta, desserts, or other foods you enjoy. If you already have easy gut-friendly meals, then consider:

  • How much you eat
  • How frequently you eat it
  • What you pair it with

For instance, adding a source of protein and produce to a meal can make it more balanced without requiring an entirely new recipe. Paying attention to your own responses is important because foods that cause digestive symptoms vary considerably between individuals.

How Can You Build a Routine That Your Digestive System Can Handle?

Consistency can be just as important as individual food choices. You can create a more predictable routine without requiring major dietary changes by:

If you’re increasing fiber or introducing fermented foods, give your body time to adapt rather than making several major changes at once. Keep track of what works and adjust accordingly.

Get on a Gut-Friendly Diet

gut-friendly diet should ultimately fit your existing lifestyle, budget, cooking habits, and preferences. It’s important to make slow and small changes, as that’ll give your body more time to adjust smoothly.

If you found this post helpful, then keep reading our website now.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
8 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2026 | NBA and NFL Action

Comments
Trending
7 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Everything You May Have Missed From The 2026 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Comments
A harness racing event at the Indiana State Fair, featuring horses and jockeys competing in the Governor's Cup Harness Racing Consolation Race. The image includes a banner promoting the event and a smiling man, likely Jake Query, who is a live commentator for the race.
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Jake Query LIVE at the Governor’s Cup Harness Racing Consolation Race

Comments
A group of harness racing horses and drivers competing on a dirt track, with the text "Come see JMV live at the Governor's Cup Harness Racing Championship! August 19th | 3PM-6PM" displayed on a banner.
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

JMV Live at the Governor’s Cup Harness Racing Championship

Comments
NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026

Comments
2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
7 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Snubbed: NFL legends who Deserved First-Ballot Hall of Fame Status but Didn’t Get It

Comments
A man in a black shirt standing in front of a basketball hoop with a "60 Second Free Throw Challenge" sign, smiling and giving a thumbs up.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

JMV 60-Second Free Throw Challenge at the Indiana State Fair

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 7: Daniel Jones Strong Again

Comments
NFL: AUG 6 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 8: Laiatu Latu Flashes

Comments
A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport
51 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Comments
52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 9: Richardson, Leonard Finish Strong

Comments
Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts
7 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Updating Colts Position Battles Midway Through Training Camp

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close