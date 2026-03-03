Listen Live
Close
Sports

Colts Use Transition Tag On Jones; What Does That Mean?

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have used the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. 

This is the first time the tag has been used on a quarterback since the Atlanta Falcons used it on Jeff George back in 1996. The tag on Jones is worth $37.833M, though other teams can negotiate a contract with Jones that the Colts will have the chance to match. If they choose not to, they will not receive draft compensation. The move also means the Colts cannot use the franchise tag and will have to continue to try and re-sign wide receiver Alec Pierce to a long-term contract. 

Using the transition tag on Jones instead of the franchise tag shows the Colts may not be that concerned about another team trying to sign him. It also shows that they are confident they can re-sign Pierce to a contract before free agency officially begins. Pierce is noted as a big fan of Jones; ensuring he’s back in the fold could go a long way to bringing back the Colts best receiver for 2026 and beyond.  

Now, time will tell if the Colts were right on both those fronts.  

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Colts Fifth Quarter Huddle host Greg Rakestraw and The Fan Morning Show co-host James Boyd about the decision to use the transition tag, the danger in doing so, and if they expect the Colts to be able to re-sign Pierce. Listen to that below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 – Practice
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Photos of Female NASCAR Driver, Natalie Decker

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Wisconsin v UCLA
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest March Madness Bracket Names In 2026

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close