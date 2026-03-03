Colts Use Transition Tag On Jones; What Does That Mean?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have used the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones.

This is the first time the tag has been used on a quarterback since the Atlanta Falcons used it on Jeff George back in 1996. The tag on Jones is worth $37.833M, though other teams can negotiate a contract with Jones that the Colts will have the chance to match. If they choose not to, they will not receive draft compensation. The move also means the Colts cannot use the franchise tag and will have to continue to try and re-sign wide receiver Alec Pierce to a long-term contract.

Using the transition tag on Jones instead of the franchise tag shows the Colts may not be that concerned about another team trying to sign him. It also shows that they are confident they can re-sign Pierce to a contract before free agency officially begins. Pierce is noted as a big fan of Jones; ensuring he’s back in the fold could go a long way to bringing back the Colts best receiver for 2026 and beyond.

Now, time will tell if the Colts were right on both those fronts.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Colts Fifth Quarter Huddle host Greg Rakestraw and The Fan Morning Show co-host James Boyd about the decision to use the transition tag, the danger in doing so, and if they expect the Colts to be able to re-sign Pierce. Listen to that below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!