Listen Live
Close
Sports

Dane Brugler Talks NFL Draft, Local Prospects, And Colts’ Potenti...

Dane Brugler Talks NFL Draft, Local Prospects, And Colts’ Potential Targets

Known for his comprehensive draft guide, Brugler is one of the most respected voices in the scouting world, and his appearance did not disappoint.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Dane Brugler Talks NFL Draft, Local Prospects, And Colts’ Potential Targets

NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler recently joined 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to share his insights on the upcoming draft, local prospects, and the Colts’ potential targets.

Known for his comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast,” Brugler is one of the most respected voices in the scouting world, and his appearance did not disappoint.

Brugler kicked off the conversation by discussing his Ohio roots and his passion for football, which began in Northeast Ohio, near Canton, the birthplace of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He shared how his love for the game evolved into a career of analyzing prospects and preparing for the draft.

The discussion quickly turned to local talent, with Brugler highlighting players like Omar Cooper Jr., a standout receiver with impressive toughness and yards-after-catch ability, and D’Angelo Ponds, a cornerback whose intelligence and speed make him a potential outlier despite his smaller size.

Brugler also praised Dylan Thieneman, a versatile safety from Purdue, for his ability to play multiple roles on defense.

For Colts fans, Brugler provided hope by emphasizing the depth of this year’s edge rusher class, a position of need for Indianapolis.

He noted that even without a first-round pick, the Colts could find impactful players in the second round.

Brugler also touched on national prospects, including Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Love, praising their versatility and game-changing abilities.

He emphasized the importance of drafting “good football players” over positional value, a philosophy that resonates with many fans.

As always, Brugler’s insights were sharp, detailed, and engaging, making his appearance a must-listen for anyone following the NFL Draft.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

New Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan podacst
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close