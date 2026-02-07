Listen Live
Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77

Published on February 7, 2026

The Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team survived a dramatic comeback from the Wisconsin Badgers to secure a thrilling 78-77 overtime victory.

Published on February 7, 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 07 Wisconsin at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team survived a dramatic comeback from the Wisconsin Badgers to secure a thrilling 78-77 overtime victory at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.

Lamar Wilkerson delivered in the clutch by sinking two decisive free throws with just 2.8 seconds left in overtime.

Wilkerson finished with a game-high 25 points, continuing his stellar form as a key offensive leader for Indiana.

The Hoosiers built a commanding 14-point lead in the first half and maintained a double-digit advantage for much of the second half.

However, the Badgers mounted a rally, fueled by a 10-0 run in the closing minutes of regulation.

Wisconsin briefly took the lead with under two minutes remaining, but Indiana’s resilience and Wilkerson’s composure at the line proved to be the difference.

Defensively, Indiana held Wisconsin to just 38% shooting from the field, despite the Badgers’ strong second-half push.

Wisconsin’s Nolan Winter led their effort with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while John Blackwell and Nick Boyd added 16 points each.

For Indiana, Tucker DeVries contributed 16 points, while Sam Alexis added 19 points on an impressive 9-of-10 shooting performance.

The win improves Indiana’s record to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play, strengthening their NCAA tournament resume.

The Hoosiers will look to build on this momentum when they return to action on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. against Oregon. Pregame radio coverage begins at 7:30 pm on 93.1 FM WIBC.

Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77 was originally published on wibc.com

