What Do Ivica Zubac, Kobe Brown Bring To The Pacers?

After much speculation leading up to the trade deadline, the Pacers have made their move.

The team sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and a future second-round pick in 2028 to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown. Zubac gives the Pacers a much-needed replacement for Myles Turner, though at the cost of a highly talented player in Mathurin. Now, the Pacers have a reliable big to pair with Tyrese Haliburton when he returns next season; if things go their way, they could have a Top 4 player from the NBA Draft to add to that mix as well.

During Friday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Law Murray, who covers the Clippers for The Athletic, as well as ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks as they helped break down what the Pacers are getting from both Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown. Listen to those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!