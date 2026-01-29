Listen Live
Close
Sports

Former Purdue Guard Chris Kramer On Purdue’s Recent Slide

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 27 Purdue at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers are reeling after three straight losses. 

The latest may have been the most painful, as the Boilers fell to an unranked IU at Assembly Hall on a night where the Hoosier faithful celebrated the national championship won by IU’s football program. Purdue has looked completely out of sorts, and there has been palpable frustration from players as the losses have mounted. Now the Boilermakers must right the ship as the calendar turns to February, and the NCAA Tournament inches closer. 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Purdue guard Chris Kramer joined the show! Chris and JMV dove into Purdue’s recent struggles, and what they can do to try and get things back on track. Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Texans
44 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close