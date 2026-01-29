Former Purdue Guard Chris Kramer On Purdue’s Recent Slide

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers are reeling after three straight losses.

The latest may have been the most painful, as the Boilers fell to an unranked IU at Assembly Hall on a night where the Hoosier faithful celebrated the national championship won by IU’s football program. Purdue has looked completely out of sorts, and there has been palpable frustration from players as the losses have mounted. Now the Boilermakers must right the ship as the calendar turns to February, and the NCAA Tournament inches closer.

