Listen Live
Close
Sports

Fernando Mendoza Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

The Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, with the Las Vegas Raiders expected to select him.

Published on January 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, capping off a historic college career that solidified him as one of the most exciting prospects in recent memory.

The Heisman Trophy winner is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, with the Las Vegas Raiders expected to select him.

Mendoza’s junior season was nothing short of spectacular. He threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship.

In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Miami, Mendoza showcased his dual-threat ability, completing 16 of 27 passes and delivering a game-changing 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-5.

His poise and leadership under pressure were instrumental in Indiana’s success.

Over his three-year college career, which began with two seasons at California before transferring to Indiana, Mendoza amassed 8,247 passing yards and a 71-to-22 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His performances in the College Football Playoff were particularly impressive, combining for eight touchdown passes and only five incompletions in wins over Alabama and Oregon.

Mendoza’s NFL Draft stock has been on the rise, and he is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in CBS Sports’ draft rankings.

Analysts praise his accuracy, arm talent, and ability to read defenses, comparing his calm, efficient style to NFL veteran Jared Goff.

With the Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, Mendoza appears to be the perfect fit.

As Indiana prepares for life without Mendoza, the program has already secured TCU transfer Josh Hoover as his successor.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s journey to the NFL is just beginning, and all eyes will be on him as he transitions to the next level.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close