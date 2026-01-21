Hoosiers Fight Hard, But Drop Fourth Straight to #3 Michigan 86-72

Jaime Crawford

ANN ARBOR, MI.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team never led in their 86-72 defeat to the #3 Michigan Wolverines Tuesday night from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan raced out to a 9-0 lead and led by as many as 25 despite going through a stretch in the second half where they didn’t have a field goal for more than six minutes.

They outrebounded Indiana 41-25 and shot 51% from the field. Michigan was led in scoring by Elliott Cadeau who had 19 points.

Tucker DeVries led the Hoosiers in scoring with 15 points.

The Hoosiers drop to 12-7 with the loss and are now 3-5 in the Big Ten. Michigan improves to 17-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten action.

Indiana faces Rutgers on Friday night at Rutgers for a 6 pm start. Pregame coverage starts at 5 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

