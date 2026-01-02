Former IU Linebacker Matt Surface On Rose Bowl Win!

Source: CFP / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers have done what was once unthinkable, dominating Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs!

Up next, they’ll take on the Oregon Ducks in a Big Ten rematch! The Hoosiers handed the Ducks their only loss of the season back in October, when they went into Eugene and won 30-20. It will be a tough matchup, as beating a team as good as the Ducks twice in one season is not easy. If anyone is up to the challenge though, it’s Curt Cignetti and his hard-nosed football team.

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Indiana linebacker Matt Surface joined the show and gave his thoughts on the Hoosiers dominating win over the Crimson Tide. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!