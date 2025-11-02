Listen Live
Hoosiers Overcome Slow Start, Dominate Maryland 55-10

Published on November 1, 2025

Maryland Indiana football
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

COLLEGE PARK, MD.—The Indiana Hoosier football team is 9-0 for the second straight year. Their latest victory was a 55-10 domination of the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on Saturday.

Indiana trailed 3-0 early after their quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw an interception that led to a Maryland field goal. The Hoosiers responded with a 13 play, 93-yard scoring drive to take the lead on a seven-yard touchdown run by Mendoza. After that, the Hoosiers never trailed again.

The Hoosiers forced five Maryland turnovers that led to 24 points. One of those was a fumble forced by Devan Boykin that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Indiana outgained Maryland in total yardage 588 to 293. They had 367 total rushing yards while Maryland had just 37 on the ground.

Indiana is still ranked #2 in the country. They face the 3-5 Penn State Nittany Lions next Saturday at Penn State.

Hoosiers Overcome Slow Start, Dominate Maryland 55-10 was originally published on wibc.com

