Curt Cignetti Previews Upcoming Game vs UCLA

Curt Cignetti Says His Hoosiers are Treating UCLA as if They’re Undefeated

Published on October 20, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that he’s treating his team’s next opponent, the UCLA Bruins, as an undefeated football team.

UCLA may be 3-4, but they are 3-0 ever since they retooled their staff and made Tim Skipper the interim head coach following the firing of DeShaun Foster in September.

“Offensively, this team is rushing for 233 yards per game right now in their last three games,” said Cignetti at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

Cignetti says they use a lot of different defensive personnel and packages to try and throw off the opposing offense.

“They’re starting fast. They’re outscoring people in the first half 58-17. They’re averaging 33 points per game,” said Cignetti.

On the injury front, Cignetti did discuss senior defensive end Kellan Wyatt. Wyatt had to leave the field in the fourth quarter of Indiana’s 38-13 win over Michigan State this past Saturday and be checked out by the training staff.

“Wyatt suffered a knee injury while pass rushing. He was engaged with the offensive tackle, got his leg extended, and came down a little funny. Right now, it looks like a long-term injury. I’m not sure that we’ll see him the rest of the season,” said Cignetti.

Wyatt has 27 tackles (12 solo) and is second on the team with eight tackles for loss. He also has 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and seven quarterback pressures. He’s one of four defensive linemen on the team this year to have played more than 200 snaps in the team’s first seven games.

Indiana is 7-0 and ranked #2 in the country in both the Associated Press and the Coaches Polls. That’s the highest ranking in the history of Indiana Hoosier football.

Indiana and UCLA will face each other Saturday October 25 at 12 pm. UCLA is coming off a 20-17 win over Maryland.

Last year, the Hoosiers went to UCLA and beat the Bruins at the Rose Bowl 42-13.

