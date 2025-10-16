JMV’s NFL Week 7 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 7 of the NFL season is here!

Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an AFC North battle between the Steelers and the Bengals! Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts travel back to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, while Sunday Night Football will feature the Atlanta Falcons heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Another double header on Monday Night Football rounds out the week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle against the Detroit Lions, while the Houston Texans go to Seattle for a showdown with the Seahawks.

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 7 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinati Bengals PIT –5.5 CIN +5.5

Sunday JMV Brent Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3 LAR -3 New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears CHI –4.5 CHI –4.5 Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns CLE –2.5 CLE –2.5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs KC –11.5 LV +11.5 Philidelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings PHI –1.5 PHI –1.5 Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets NYJ +1.5 NYJ +1.5 New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans NE –7 TEN +7 New York Giants @ Denver Broncos DEN –7 DEN –7 Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers IND +1.5 IND +1.5 Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals AZ +6.5 GB –6.5 Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys DAL +2.5 WAS –2.5 Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers SF –2.5 SF –2.5

Monday JMV Brent Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions DET –5.5 TB +5.5 Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks SEA –3 SEA -3

