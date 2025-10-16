Listen Live
Sports

JMV’s NFL Week 7 Spreadability Picks!

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 7 of the NFL season is here! 

Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an AFC North battle between the Steelers and the Bengals! Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts travel back to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, while Sunday Night Football will feature the Atlanta Falcons heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Another double header on Monday Night Football rounds out the week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle against the Detroit Lions, while the Houston Texans go to Seattle for a showdown with the Seahawks.   

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 7 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinati Bengals PIT –5.5 CIN +5.5 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3 LAR -3 
New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears CHI –4.5 CHI –4.5 
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns CLE –2.5 CLE –2.5 
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs KC –11.5 LV +11.5 
Philidelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings PHI –1.5 PHI –1.5 
Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets NYJ +1.5 NYJ +1.5 
New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans NE –7 TEN +7 
New York Giants @ Denver Broncos DEN –7 DEN –7 
Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers IND +1.5 IND +1.5 
Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals AZ +6.5 GB –6.5 
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys DAL +2.5 WAS –2.5 
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers SF –2.5 SF –2.5 
Monday JMV Brent 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions DET –5.5 TB +5.5 
Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks SEA –3 SEA -3 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

With Anthony Richardson Sr. Hurt, Colts Exploring Quarterback Market

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Overcome Issues In Win Over Cardinals

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Good Injury News Coming?

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Riley Leonard Promoted To Backup Quarterback

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close