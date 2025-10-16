JMV’s NFL Week 7 Spreadability Picks!
Week 7 of the NFL season is here!
Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an AFC North battle between the Steelers and the Bengals! Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts travel back to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, while Sunday Night Football will feature the Atlanta Falcons heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Another double header on Monday Night Football rounds out the week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle against the Detroit Lions, while the Houston Texans go to Seattle for a showdown with the Seahawks.
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 7 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinati Bengals
|PIT –5.5
|CIN +5.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX +3
|LAR -3
|New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears
|CHI –4.5
|CHI –4.5
|Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
|CLE –2.5
|CLE –2.5
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
|KC –11.5
|LV +11.5
|Philidelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings
|PHI –1.5
|PHI –1.5
|Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets
|NYJ +1.5
|NYJ +1.5
|New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans
|NE –7
|TEN +7
|New York Giants @ Denver Broncos
|DEN –7
|DEN –7
|Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers
|IND +1.5
|IND +1.5
|Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals
|AZ +6.5
|GB –6.5
|Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
|DAL +2.5
|WAS –2.5
|Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers
|SF –2.5
|SF –2.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
|DET –5.5
|TB +5.5
|Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks
|SEA –3
|SEA -3
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!