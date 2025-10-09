JMV’s NFL Week 6 Spreadability Picks!
Week 6 of the NFL season is here!
Things kick off with Thursday Night Football, featuring an NFC East showdown between the Philidelphia Eagles and the New York Giants! Sunday will see the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts try to keep their hot start going against the reeling Arizona Cardinals. Sunday Night Football will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football double-header, as the Buffalo Bills head to Atlanta to face the Falcons, while the Chicago Bears travel to the nation’s capital for a game against the Commanders.
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 6 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Philidelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
|PHI –7
|PHI -7
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Denver Broncos @ New York Jets
|DEN –7.5
|NYJ +7.5
|Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens
|LAR –7.5
|BAL +7.5
|Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers
|DAL –3
|DAL –3
|Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts
|IND –7.5
|IND –7.5
|Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX –1.5
|SEA +1.5
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins
|MIA +4.5
|MIA +4.5
|Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT –5.5
|PIT –5.5
|New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints
|NE –3.5
|NO +3.5
|Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders
|LV –3.5
|LV –3.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB –3
|TB -3
|Cincinati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers
|CIN +14
|CIN +14
|Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
|DET +2.5
|KC –2.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons
|ATL +4.5
|BUF –4.5
|Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders
|WAS –4.5
|WAS –4.5
