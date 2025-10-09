JMV’s NFL Week 6 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 6 of the NFL season is here!

Things kick off with Thursday Night Football, featuring an NFC East showdown between the Philidelphia Eagles and the New York Giants! Sunday will see the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts try to keep their hot start going against the reeling Arizona Cardinals. Sunday Night Football will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football double-header, as the Buffalo Bills head to Atlanta to face the Falcons, while the Chicago Bears travel to the nation’s capital for a game against the Commanders.

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 6 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent Philidelphia Eagles @ New York Giants PHI –7 PHI -7

Sunday JMV Brent Denver Broncos @ New York Jets DEN –7.5 NYJ +7.5 Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens LAR –7.5 BAL +7.5 Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers DAL –3 DAL –3 Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts IND –7.5 IND –7.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX –1.5 SEA +1.5 Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins MIA +4.5 MIA +4.5 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT –5.5 PIT –5.5 New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints NE –3.5 NO +3.5 Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders LV –3.5 LV –3.5 San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB –3 TB -3 Cincinati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers CIN +14 CIN +14 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs DET +2.5 KC –2.5

Monday JMV Brent Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons ATL +4.5 BUF –4.5 Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders WAS –4.5 WAS –4.5

