Listen Live
Sports

JMV’s NFL Week 6 Spreadability Picks!

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 6 of the NFL season is here! 

Things kick off with Thursday Night Football, featuring an NFC East showdown between the Philidelphia Eagles and the New York Giants! Sunday will see the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts try to keep their hot start going against the reeling Arizona Cardinals. Sunday Night Football will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football double-header, as the Buffalo Bills head to Atlanta to face the Falcons, while the Chicago Bears travel to the nation’s capital for a game against the Commanders. 

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 6 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
Philidelphia Eagles @ New York Giants PHI –7 PHI -7 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets DEN –7.5 NYJ +7.5 
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens LAR –7.5 BAL +7.5 
Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers DAL –3 DAL –3  
Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts IND –7.5 IND –7.5 
Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX –1.5 SEA +1.5 
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins MIA +4.5 MIA +4.5 
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT –5.5 PIT –5.5 
New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints NE –3.5 NO +3.5 
Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders LV –3.5 LV –3.5 
San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB –3 TB -3 
Cincinati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers CIN +14 CIN +14 
Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs DET +2.5 KC –2.5 
Monday JMV Brent 
Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons ATL +4.5 BUF –4.5 
Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders WAS –4.5 WAS –4.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
29 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Good Injury News Coming?

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Hustle" - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Bringing Back Veteran Kicker Michael Badgley

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close