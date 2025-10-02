JMV’s NFL Week 5 Spreadability Picks!
Week 5 of the NFL season is here!
The week kicks off with a Thursday Night Football NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts return home to Lucas Oil Stadium following their loss in Week 4, where they will take on the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders. The day wraps up with an AFC East battle on Sunday Night Football between the New England Patriots and the undefeated Buffalo Bills, while Monday Night Football will conclude Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to face the 3-1 Jaguars.
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 5 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams
|LA –8.5
|LA –8.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns
|MIN –3.5
|CLE +3.5
|Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
|HOU –1.5
|HOU –1.5
|Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers
|CAR +1.5
|MIA –1.5
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
|IND –7
|IND -7
|New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints
|NO –1.5
|NYG +1.5
|Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets
|DAL –2.5
|NYJ +2.5
|Denver Broncos @ Philidelphia Eagles
|PHI –3.5
|PHI –3.5
|Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals
|AZ –7.5
|AZ –7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks
|SEA –3.5
|TB +3.5
|Detroit Lions @ Cincinati Bengals
|DET –10.5
|DET –10.5
|Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers
|WAS +2.5
|LAC –2.5
|New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
|NE +8.5
|NE +8.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|KC –3.5
|JAX +3.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!