JMV’s NFL Week 5 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

Week 5 of the NFL season is here!

The week kicks off with a Thursday Night Football NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts return home to Lucas Oil Stadium following their loss in Week 4, where they will take on the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders. The day wraps up with an AFC East battle on Sunday Night Football between the New England Patriots and the undefeated Buffalo Bills, while Monday Night Football will conclude Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to face the 3-1 Jaguars.

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 5 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams LA –8.5 LA –8.5

Sunday JMV Brent Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns MIN –3.5 CLE +3.5 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens HOU –1.5 HOU –1.5 Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers CAR +1.5 MIA –1.5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts IND –7 IND -7 New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints NO –1.5 NYG +1.5 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets DAL –2.5 NYJ +2.5 Denver Broncos @ Philidelphia Eagles PHI –3.5 PHI –3.5 Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals AZ –7.5 AZ –7.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks SEA –3.5 TB +3.5 Detroit Lions @ Cincinati Bengals DET –10.5 DET –10.5 Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers WAS +2.5 LAC –2.5 New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills NE +8.5 NE +8.5

Monday JMV Brent Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars KC –3.5 JAX +3.5

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!