Team Penske Signs Malukas to Drive No. 12 Car

David Malukas, 23, has agreed to a multiyear deal to drive the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet for Team Penske.

Published on September 18, 2025

David Malukas
Source: Chris Jones/Penske Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — Team Penske announced on Thursday that they have signed David Malukas to a multiyear agreement to drive the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet.

Malukas, 23, becomes just the second driver to pilot the No. 12. The seat became open at the end of the 2025 season after Team Penske and Will Power mutually agreed to part ways.

Power signed with Andretti Global starting in 2026. During his 17 seasons driving for Roger Penske, he captured two series championships (2014, 2022) and won the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Malukas said he’s happy to be part of the Penske family and looks forward to racing for “one of the best teams in the paddock.”

“Racing for Team Penske is the goal for every young race car driver and I am honored to be one that gets to live out that dream,” Malukas said. “Will Power is one of the legends of our sport and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet is one of the most recognized cars on the grid. These are big shoes to fill.”

Malukas began his karting career in 2013. He took home INDY NXT by Firestone Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 before winning seven races, six pole positions, and capturing a series record 16 podium finishes in 2021.

Malukas made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in 2022. Since then, he has tallied five top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes in 61 starts.

“We are excited to add David Malukas as the next driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet,” team owner Roger Penske said. “We feel that Team Penske will provide David everything needed to take the next step in his career and we are confident that he will continue the great legacy of the Verizon Chevrolet.”

INDYCAR released the 2026 race schedule this week. The season begins at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1.

Team Penske Signs Malukas to Drive No. 12 Car  was originally published on wibc.com

