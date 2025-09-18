Breaking Down the 2026 Schedule

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the release of the 2026 IndyCar schedule. The schedule consists of the loss of Thermal Club, Iowa, and Toronto, the addition of Arlington and Markham, and the return of Phoenix (in collaboration weekend with NASCAR) and a doubleheader back at Milwaukee. They also talk about how there will be no Mexico City or Washington D.C. on the calendar, and O’Ward’s comments on not racing in Mexico City next season.

In the second segment, they talk about Nashville moving to the summer for a 400-mile night race and Laguna Seca moving back as the season finale.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, Kevin previews the second hour and talks about Formula 1 moving the time of the Canadian Grand Prix, so it won’t conflict with the 110th Indianapolis 500.

To start the second hour of the show, Kevin talks about Jackson Lee’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo win this past weekend at Road America, and previews the upcoming IMSA weekend at Indianapolis. Kevin later talks about the importance of having IndyCar and NASCAR together at Phoenix, and having an oval race before the Indy 500. Kevin later answers fan questions on X, along with the new rumors of Rinus VeeKay no longer going to Foyt.

In the penultimate segment, Kevin talks about an announcement on the new Team Penske driver tomorrow. He later answers more fan questions on possibilities for the 2027 schedule with Mexico City, Denver, Philadelphia, and New Hampshire. Kevin later compares stats between Rick Mears and Alex Palou.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about a new engineer for Will Power at Andretti. Kevin also talks about NTT leaving Arrow McLaren at the end of the 2026 season.