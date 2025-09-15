Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Spencer Shrader Recaps Game-Winning Kick, Team Culture, And Indiana Roots

Following his heroic, last-second field goal to give the Indianapolis Colts a dramatic 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos, kicker Spencer Shrader joined The Fan Morning Show on Monday morning to discuss the thrilling win.

The man of the hour touched on the chaotic final moments, the special culture in the Colts’ locker room, and what it means to play for his hometown team.

The game came down to a pressure-packed final sequence.

After an initial long field goal attempt, a penalty on the Broncos gave Shrader a second chance from 45 yards out with no time remaining to end the game.

He described his mindset during the intense moments.

“It starts on the sideline, just staying as calm as possible and not trying to think about that being a big moment, but just treating it like another kick,” Shrader explained. After the flag gave him a fresh opportunity, it was all about resetting. “There was some chaos there and it’s about the mental reset, you know, just getting ready for the next kick. Got to flush everything in the past and move on.”

He did just that, splitting the uprights to secure the win.

The ensuing celebration was something special for the kicker.

“Yesterday was definitely a lot, lot cooler getting carried off the field like that,” he said, comparing it to a previous game-winner he had with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The celebration didn’t stop on the field.

Shrader spoke about the incredible support he received from his teammates, who crashed his postgame interviews to show their appreciation.

“Oh, no, that’s so special. And I think it points to how special this team is,” Shrader said. “We just have a great culture here, very family-oriented and everyone cares for each other.”

He emphasized that the win was a total team effort.

“The success of one comes from the hard work of many… it’s just me doing my part at the end of the day, and those guys are fighting the whole game.”

Shrader’s journey to this moment has been built on self-belief and hard work.

When asked about his confidence, especially after competing for the job in training camp, he noted that it’s a daily process.

“I think it’s finding the balance between confidence and humility, knowing that there’s always something to work on,” he stated. “But I think it’s impossible to function at a high level if you’re not confident in yourself.”

That confidence extends to his range.

He feels comfortable from deep, noting he hit from 63 yards in pregame warmups.

For him, long kicks are less about pure leg strength and more about mental focus.

“You just got to relax yourself, be calm, strike a clean ball and then it’ll carry.”

The moment was made even more special by Shrader’s local ties.

Having grown up in Westfield, Indiana, playing for the Colts is a dream come true.

“I grew up in Westfield right down the road, and I was a soccer player my whole life,” he shared.

After moving away and eventually returning to the area to play for Notre Dame, signing with the Colts felt like a homecoming.

“It’s really special to play for a team that you grew up around and that you feel very connected to,” Shrader said. “For me to be here in Indy, playing for a hometown team is something that means a lot to me.”