Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims to Hardship Contract

Published on August 10, 2025

Golden State Valkyries v Los Angeles Sparks
Harry How

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced Sunday.

The Fever qualify for the hardship roster spot due to the season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.  Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed more than half the season due to a groin injury.

Sims has averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 2.5 rebounds per game across her 11-year WNBA career, making appearances with Tulsa Shock (2014-15), Dallas Wings (2016, 2023-24), LA Sparks (2017-18, 2024-25), Minnesota Lynx (2019-20, 2022), Atlanta Dream (2021) and Connecticut Sun (2022). During the 2019 season, while with the Lynx, Sims was named to her first WNBA All-Star team and the All-WNBA Second Team. Sims spent the first part of the 2025 season with the LA Sparks where she averaged 9.8 points per game and 3.5 assists per game in 11 games started.  

Sims will wear #1 for the Fever.

As a collegiate athlete, Sims played at Baylor University where she was a part of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team, earning Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014. Sims was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft.  

The Fever are 18-14. They face the 8-24 Dallas Wings Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims to Hardship Contract  was originally published on wibc.com

