Christensen Named the New Athletic Director at Indiana State.

There’s a new leader for the athletic program at Indiana State in Terre Haute, as Nathan Christensen has been named the new Director of Athletics for the Sycamores.
He comes to ISU from South Dakota State, where he served as the Senior Associate Athletic Director of Development since 20-21. That year, SDSU reached a fundraising record, raising
over $42 million from more than 4,100 donors.
Christensen replaces Sherard Clinkscales, who resigned his post back in January…Longtime athletics administrator Angie Lansing had been serving as A-D on an interim basis.
This past school year, the Indiana State baseball team made the NCAA tournament while the Men’s Basketball team were runners-up in the NIT.
Christensen starts on July 1st, he will be officially introduced at a later date during a public event.
