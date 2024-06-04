Will NFL teams stop paying wide receivers top dollar?

It has been a really good offseason for wide receivers. On Monday morning, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reset the market with a four-year $140 million contract extension, including $110 million guaranteed. Jefferson is now the highest paid wide receiver and non-QB in NFL history.

Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown – 4 years, $120 million with $77 million guaranteed

Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown – 3 years, $96 million with $84 million guaranteed

Miami’s Jaylen Waddle – 3 years, $84.75 million with $76 million guaranteed

Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith – 3 years, $75 million with $51 million guaranteed

Houston’s Nico Collins – 3 years, $72.75 million with $52.1 million guaranteed

Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman Jr. – 3 years, $70 million with $46 million guaranteed

There are still a few players that are awaiting new deals that could top Jefferson’s contract or be between him and St. Brown. Cincinnati wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn’t report to OTAs because they both want new contracts. Higgins was franchise tagged to start the offseason and hasn’t had any negotiations with Cincinnati on a new deal and has yet to sign the franchise tag. Ceedee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco 49ers both want extensions with their teams.

In today’s NFL the premium positions are quarterback, left tackle, EDGE rusher, corner back, and wide receivers.

Running backs used to be a part of that statement, but with the evolution of the game, work horse RB’s are scarce. Very rarely do you see teams like the Colts, Eagles, 49ers, Saints, and Packers spend top dollar at that position. Will NFL teams eventually get to that point with wide outs?

“I think we’re already there. I don’t think we need to wait five years. I think some teams have made that decision already. Everybody has a little different of a different view of this. I happen to think that receivers are easier to find, I think you can identify them as an evaluator with traits that I can teach someone how to do that. I’m not demeaning the position, I’m just saying I think it is a definite decision that teams now have to make how they build that receiver room and how it is incorporated with the bigger picture when building your team.” Former NFL General Manager and executive Randy Mueller on Query & Company on Tuesday afternoon.

Mueller serves as a general manager with the New Orleans Saints (2000-2001) and Miami Dolphins (2005-2007).

The reason why NFL teams could get away with the large contracts to wide receivers is simply because of the supply. There are so many talented wide outs coming out of college every year. Each team nowadays is drafting a wide receiver in every draft just because a team could easily find a diamond in the rough.

“I think the way the game of football is played at the high school and college level, there are a lot of receivers. You just have to be able to identify the ones that fit with what you want to do and put that piece together. I think it’s a fascinating science project, and I would love to be involved in it because I do think everybody is going to have to allocate wide receiver resources differently and teams are already doing it differently to set up their team builds.” Mueller stated.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua was third in the NFL in receiving yards as a rookie a season ago. Nacua was selected in the fifth round out of BYU. The Kansas City Chiefs just won the Super Bowl without a true WR1. Rashee Rice became a consistent player within the Chiefs offense, but isn’t considered to be one of the best yet in his early NFL career.

The salary cap continues to rise in the NFL simply because it’s a league that prints money. Christmas day once belonged to the NBA, but now the NFL has taken that day over. If the league adds an eighteenth game to the schedule, then the contracts will continue to grow.

The biggest question moving forward is how much is too much for wide receivers? If it’s a position that is easy to replace, then why not allocate those dollars to other positions?

