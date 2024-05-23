Grosjean On Beef With Ferrucci: “I don’t think we play in the same field.”

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s no secret that Santino Ferrucci and Romain Grosjean are not on the best of terms heading into the Indianapolis 500.

The two have been feuding since Barber and things escalated during preparations for the Sonsio Grand Prix two weeks ago when the two stuck together through a turn and did not relent to the other during a practice session.

This resulted in Ferrucci giving Grosjean a ‘one-fingered salute’, frustrated that Grosjean didn’t leave him room going through a corner. Both have been at each other a few times on and off the track as well.

Grosjean was asked during Infy 500 Media Day how he plans to approach the race with Ferrucci in it as well.

“I don’t think we play in the same field,” he said. “So… I just focus on racing everyone the same way, doing the best I can. I think I didn’t do anything wrong, so I’ll just do my thing and not worry about the rest.”

Grosjean said that he and Ferrucci have spoken in the paddock since the on-track incidents have happened.

“He asked me if we were good. My answer was no, because he put me three times in the wall or the grass for no reason,” Grosjean said. “I don’t think we can be good. As long as he doesn’t apologize and explain why, I don’t think we’re good.”

Ferrucci is starting sixth on the Outside of Row 2. Grosjean is in the Middle of Row 9 starting 26th.

