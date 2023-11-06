The Groundbreaking of the New Noblesville Event Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It’s been called a gateway of innovation, and now it’s become a reality.

In Noblesville Tuesday, it was the groundbreaking for the new Noblesville Event Center, which will be home to the Indiana Pacers G-League franchise. That’s essentially the minor leagues for the NBA.

The new event center is a 3,400-seat, 120,000 square foot arena in the heart of what Mayor Chris Jensen hopes will become the business and technological center of the future.

“Not only is it the home of the future G-League team, but it’s also really the home of Noblesville’s future growth and investment,” said Mayor Jensen during Tuesday’s groundbreaking event, “this area, Innovation Mile, will be home to the jobs of the future, the amenities of the future, (and) the quality-of-life initiatives of the future.”

The event center will not only host the Pacers’ G-League franchise, but several different events ranging from conferences to entertainment to community events, and even other sporting events.

“This is truly a transformational day for our community. A community I have called home my entire life,” said Jensen.

This is the second groundbreaking at Noblesville’s business and technology hub, Innovation Mile.

