Kenny Moore Makes Franchise History in Colts Win Over Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC.–Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore became the first player in franchise history to record two interception returns for touchdowns in the same game. He was a big reason the Colts knocked off the Carolina Panthers 27-13.
The first return for a touchdown came right before the end of the first half to put the Colts up 20-3 at halftime. It was a 49-yard return.
The second return was in the second half. With the Panthers driving, Moore picked off Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown to put the Colts ahead 27-10.
The Colts improved to 4-5 with the win. The Panthers dropped to 1-7 with the loss.
The Head Coach for the Panthers is Frank Reich. Reich coached the Colts from 2018 to 2022.
The Colts take on New England November 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.
