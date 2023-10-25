Shoulder Surgery Successful for Colts QB Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans may be relieved to know that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is now healing from a successful shoulder surgery.

Team owner Jim Irsay Tweeted Tuesday that Richardson underwent a “long procedure” in Los Angeles, and he is now “doing well and thanks everyone for the support.” It is not clear when he will resume play.

URGENT NFL/COLTS NEWS: #5 QB Anthony Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success! It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery – they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 25, 2023

The rookie quarterback has not played many professional games during his time with the Colts, due to various injuries. In his absence, Gardner Minshew has filled the role, helping the team win games against rivals like the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts most recently played the Cleveland Browns, where they lost by just one point. Many attributed this loss to poor officiating, with Irsay saying the National Football League even admitted to making mistakes.

In his Tuesday Twitter post, Irsay wrote that the NFL “understands that they did not make the correct calls.” He called for the league to “institute Instant Replay for all calls…in the last two minutes of All Games.”

Up next, the Colts will play the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

