SILLY SEASON: Rosenqvist Signs With Meyer Shank; Pagenaud Departs

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyCar paddock carousel continues to spin as drivers move to secure their rides for the 2024 season.

Felix Rosenqvist is the latest driver to shore up his future in the series as he has signed a multi-year full-time deal with Meyer Shank Racing. He joins Tom Blomqvist in MSR’s two-car stable.

“I’m super excited to start the next chapter of my INDYCAR career together with MSR,” said Rosenqvist. “This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together. I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom (Blomqvist) again. I’m ready to start working together and getting the next season started.”

Rosenqvist is moving to MSR from Arrow McLaren Racing where he has spent the last three seasons. Before that, he spent his first two seasons in the series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

He has not won a race since his final year with Ganassi in 2020 at Road America, but this past season with McLaren he has had eight Top 10 finishes with two of those being on the podium.

Rosenqvist’s move to MSR also means that Simon Pagenaud’s run with the team has come to an end. Pagenaud has been sidelined for the entire back half of the season after a frightening crash at Mid-Ohio in which he flipped several times during practice.

Ever since then, Pagenaud has been recovering from concussion-like symptoms.

“I would like to wish MSR all the best,” Pagenaud said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I wish we could have achieved more together over the last two seasons and win races, but we could not make it happen. For now, my goal is to fully focus on myself and recuperating.”

With Rosenqvist’s departure from Arrow McLaren, the question remains of who will fill that seat. All signs have been pointing towards current Dale Coyne driver David Malukas.

Malukas said two weeks ago in Indianapolis that he was “100-percent confident” in his 2024 plans, but stopped short of confirming if he had a deal signed.

Ganassi also appeared to be in the running for Malukas, but that was before Linus Lundqvist confirmed he would be driving full-time with CGR next season.

