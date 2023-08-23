Will Any Team Meet Colts Trade Demands For Taylor?

With the news that the Colts have given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, the question instantly turned to compensation.

The Colts are reportedly looking for a trade package that either includes, or has the same value as, a 1st-round selection. For the record, the San Francisco 49ers gave up a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey. The Colts are apparently asking for more than that.

There are a few teams that could potentially have interest in Taylor. Playoff ready teams like the Dolphins, the Vikings, and others all could make sense for the All-Pro running back. Will any of those teams come close to meeting the Colts’ demands?

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. Brad, who is staked out in Philadelphia to watch the Colts and Eagles hold joint practices, spoke about the reported interest level of the Miami Dolphins in Taylor.

“That is the only team that I have been given direct information [that] is a team that is interested in his market, that has been willing to reach out and have conversations.”

John would ask Brad his thoughts on what the Colts might reasonably expect in return for Taylor. He indicated that there was potential for teams to trade for Taylor, and then allow him to sign elsewhere next season to regain a compensatory pick.

“You’re looking at a 4th round compensatory pick in that scenario, so maybe a team says ‘Okay, we’ll give up a 3rd and a 4th, or a 3rd and a 5th, and then get that 4th back in return.’ That I think is like the only outcome I can imagine from the other team’s perspective, but I don’t see the Colts making a trade for anything less than a 1st, or a 2nd plus.”

Brad also believed that ultimately, Taylor would not be traded. Of the Colts giving Taylor permission to seek a trade, Brad believed it was a move designed to make Taylor realize his market is not what he thinks.

“It’s them calling their bluff is my read of the situation, saying ‘You think we’re playing hardball? You think we’re being unfair? Go find someone else who’s going to pay you the deal you want on top of the draft picks. Good luck to you.’ I don’t think the team is out there that’s willing to do that.”

