Who Are The Colts Free Agents In 2025?

INDIANAPOLIS – It is another offseason of 'run it back' from the Colts. Will that continue with their in-house free agents? The 2025 list of in-house free agents is not a star-studded group for Chris Ballard, but you do have a half dozen starters on the list below.Let's examine the list of the Colts 2025 unrestricted free agents:

1. QB-Sam Ehlinger (Age: 26) Source: Getty QB-Sam Ehlinger (Age: 26): Ehlinger has had quite the NFL ride as his rookie contract comes to an end. I could certainly see the Colts bringing Ehlinger back for what he brings off the field, and to support Anthony Richardson.

Hits And Misses: Ashton Dulin Shines In Return QB-Joe Flacco (Age: 39): Is retirement a possibility for Flacco? Doesn’t sound like it. He has expressed plenty of hope wanting to play football at the age of 40. If Flacco does indeed want to play again, it’s hard to imagine this would be the ideal scenario though. Granted, the Colts quarterback situation in 2025 remains very up in the air. Some sort of “notable” quarterback move will be needed, given all of the uncertainty surrounding Anthony Richardson.

RB-Trey Sermon (Age: 25): Running back depth has to be upgraded this offseason, right? Sermon has done little to change that thought as the main backup to Jonathan Taylor this past season.

4. WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27) Source: Getty WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27): Dulin has carved out a really nice NFL career as a former undrafted free agent. A consistent special teams presence, with occasional offensive contributions, makes Dulin a back end of the roster possibility.

5. TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31) Source: Getty TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31): One of the longest tenured Colts, Alie-Cox does not have the skillset to be a team’s No. 1 tight end. He is a strong blocker though. For Alie-Cox to return, a big pay cut will be needed.

6. TE-Kylen Granson (Age: 26) Source: Getty TE-Kylen Granson (Age: 26): Without question, the Colts need to bolster what they have at tight end. After some decent second and third seasons, Granson had just 14 catches in 31 targets in his final year with the Colts. Of the NFL’s 81 tight ends with at least 10 targets last season, Granson finished 80th with a 45.2 percent catch percentage.

7. G-Will Fries (Age: 26) Source: Getty G-Will Fries (Age: 26): An underrated storyline of the Colts 2024 season was how well Will Fries was playing before a broken leg ended his season in early October. The Colts shuffled some right guards in and out after the Fries injury. One would think his return is something the Colts want for the former 7th round pick.

8. C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32) Source: Getty C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32): The most decorated name on this list, Kelly has acted like a guy who wants to play (at least) a 10th NFL season. The Colts elected not to extend Kelly before the start of 2024, after selecting Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini in Round 4 of April’s Draft. Is this the time where they pass the torch at center and let Kelly walk in free agency? Kelly missed 7 games this past season and was very emotional at season’s end discussing his 9 years in Indy.

9. C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29) Source: Getty C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29): The Colts actually went 3-deep at center this season, with Pinter seeing his first game/starting action since the 2022 season. Could the Colts bring Pinter back for depth competition again?

10. DT-Taven Bryan (Age: 29) Source: Getty DT-Taven Bryan (Age: 29): Bryan has kept his depth spot at defensive tackle in Indy, rotating into games on a weekly basis. His return is not pressing.

11. DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25) Source: Getty DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25): The former 2nd round pick didn’t have the biggest jump in the final year of his rookie contract, but he’s still been a productive and versatile defensive line presence. His return is something to look into, as Kwity Paye enters a contract year in 2025.

12. LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29) Source: Getty LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29): Speed was a bit inconsistent in his first full season starting. How the Colts view rookie Jaylon Carlies moving forward is probably a factor in whether or not to bring Speed back as a starter.

13. LB-Grant Stuard (Age: 26) Source: Getty LB-Grant Stuard (Age: 26): The special teams demon was needed for a bigger defensive role in 2024. It makes complete sense to bring Stuard back for his stout play on 4th down.