Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Published on May 19, 2024

NEW YORK--The Indiana Pacers went into Madison Square Garden and knocked off the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 130-109 Sunday afternoon.

The victory means the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics. It’s their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

The Pacers shot 67% for the field from the game, which is an NBA playoff record. The Pacers also shot 76% in the first half, the best by any team in a half in the last 25 postseasons. They started the game making 10 of their first 11 shots.

For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and made 6 of 12 three-point shots. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam each scored 20 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith had 19, Myles Turner finished with 17, and TJ McConnell got 12 points and dished out seven assists.

In the losing effort, Donte DiVincenzo scored 39 points for New York. The Knicks also lost Jalen Brunson to a hand injury in the second half. Brunson finished with 17 points.

Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics is Tuesday night at 8 pm.

 

The post Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

