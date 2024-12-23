Hits And Misses: Colts Handcuff Anthony Richardson
1. Hits: Home Run Hitting
Home Run Hitting: Yes, this was the Colts rushing attack we were waiting for in 2024. The dynamic duo of Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson ripping their way to big run after big run, with the Colts running 50 times for a franchise record of 335 yards. Obviously, the duo of Taylor and Richardson deserve a ton of praise, but shout out to the 5-man offensive line grouping: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Mark Glowinski, RT-Matt Goncalves for paving the way, too. Taylor was hardly touched on either long touchdown run.
2. Hits: Pro Bowl Defenders
Pro Bowl Defenders: Specifically, DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore II had some Pro Bowl moments in Week 16. Buckner wrecked several meaningful first-half plays at a time where the game was in some shaky territory for the Colts. And then Moore II got his hands on a couple of Mason Rudolph passes, including a big third-down pick in the first half.
3. Hits: Anthony Gould’s Spark
Anthony Gould’s Spark: How about the rookie 5th round pick providing some nice field position in recent weeks? Gould had 2 punt returns for 18 yards and 3 kick returns for 97 yards on Sunday. For a guy who got benched early in the season, Gould has responded very well to getting a second chance and showing why the Colts felt a 5th round pick was worth it for a guy who is primarily a returner.
4. Misses: Anthony Richardson Throwing
Anthony Richardson Throwing: Every Colts game in 2024 is going to have a storyline centered around “how did Anthony Richardson look as a thrower?” Well, this matchup saw Shane Steichen (understandably) handcuff Richardson following a first-quarter, red-zone interception. After that play, the Colts ran it 12 straight times, and on 21 of the next 23 plays. Richardson threw the ball just 5 times in the final 49 minutes of that game. Yes, Richardson delivered a needed on-target 3rd-and-8 ball to finally seal the game. But his growth as a passer remains stuck in mud.
5. Misses: Defensive Volatility
Defensive Volatility: What a roller coaster game from the Colts, and especially the defense. After a struggling start, the Colts defense was stout in the 2nd and nearly the entire 3rd quarter before the Titans erupted for 23 straight points, to cut the score to 38-30. A Titans offense led by Mason Rudolph has no business scoring 30 points in a game, scoring 4 touchdowns all on long drives.