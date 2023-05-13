Highlights From Alex Palou’s GMR Grand Prix Win At The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Alex Palou cruised to a win at the GMR Grand Prix At The Indianapolis Motor Speedway this evening.

This was Palou’s first win with American Legion.

The IndyCar race was an exciting event filled with high-speed thrills and heart-pumping action. The drivers put on a spectacular show, racing wheel-to-wheel and pushing their cars to the limit.

The race began with a fierce battle for the lead, with several drivers jostling for position in the 1st turn. The first few laps were intense, with lots of passing, close calls, and even a wreck in the 2nd lap. As the race progressed, the drivers settled into a rhythm and began to focus on conserving their tires and fuel.

In the closing laps, the tension mounted but Alex Palou kept a very comfortable leading distance to take the win with ease.

Alex Palou celebrated in victory lane, surrounded by his team and fans.

Palou crossed the finish line excited and thanking his crew many many times for the win.

One driver has swept the month of May in Indianapolis and Palou was asked if he think he could be the second.

Alex Palou answered with: yes absolutely, we’ve had the car the last three years. we have just been close. we will keep digging.

Here is a look at many highlights from Alex Palou ‘s GMR Grand Prix win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.