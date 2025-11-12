Listen Live
Close
Sports

Handing 2025 Colts Mid-Season Awards

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS With the Colts bye week finally falling in the general middle of the NFL season, it allows for a nice reset.

That reset feels pretty good when you are sitting at 8-2 and atop the AFC.

It’s been a surprise year for the Colts as they are in a great position to earn their longest playoff drought in more than 30 years.

Let’s hand out some mid-season awards:

1. MVP: Daniel Jones

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers Source:Getty

Ok, I’m going with “MVP” as the actual acronym vs. how I wish it was viewed (best player/most outstanding player). If you are going with “most valuable player” and your quarterback is having an above average year, it’s hard to pick anyone else. So that’s where Daniel Jones gets the slight edge over Jonathan Taylor. We’ve seen Taylor have great seasons before, but we haven’t seen the Colts 8-2 and that’s why Jones is the winner. Although I could get behind a nod for “Co-MVPs”

Others receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor

2. Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

Duh. I guess “offensive player of the year” has turned into the best non-quarterback honor. And Taylor is your unanimous winner. Taylor should be the favorite for the NFL award, not just the Colts in-house trophy. I do want to mention the year Alec Pierce is having here, too. When Taylor is having such a special season, he’s going to run away with things. But Pierce is having a very good season, making him even more money in a contract year.

Others receiving votes: Alec Pierce

3. Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Bynum

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

The most debate of any award comes on the Colts 2025 defense. I could go several different places, but I’ll go with the dancing safety. Cam Bynum arrived to the Colts and immediately hauled in some timely early-season turnovers. His strip-sack of Michael Penix Jr. in Germany was a huge jolt to start that contest, too. And the Colts have done a nice job of keeping big plays in front of Bynum as the free safety. Again, you could make some compelling cases for others, but I’ll say Bynum takes the award.

Others receiving votes: Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, DeForest Buckner

4. Rookie of the Year: Tyler Warren

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

Like Jonathan Taylor with Offensive Player of the Year, Tyler Warren earns every single rookie vote here. Honestly, Warren is putting up quite a candidacy for one of the tight end spots on the All-Pro teams. He’s been that good. While the sheer numbers speak for themselves (50 catches for 617 yards and 3 touchdowns), the 14th overall pick showed off some clutch factor in the Colts latest win. A must-have 4th-and-2 snag on a contested catch, followed by a big overtime chunk on a sail route to put the Colts in winning position. Warren has fully lived up to the hype.

Others receiving votes:

5. Breakout Player: Tanor Bortolini

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

In 2024, Alec Pierce took home this honor with a challenge from Nick Cross. Those former third-round picks now pass the torch to some fourth rounders in 2025. First-year starting center Tanor Bortolini is our winner for Breakout Player of the Year. He’s a very deserving candidate as the Colts turned to a new center in 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade. We will toss plenty of second place votes to defensive tackles Adetomiwa Adebawore as the Colts will need even more from him in DeForest Buckner’s absence.

Others receiving votes: Adetomiwa Adebawore

6. Most Disappointing: Pass Rush

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Given the major investments along the Colts defensive line, the pass rush is supposed to be an elite bunch. Despite that, it’s again in the middle of the NFL when it comes to sacks. Of the Colts 29 sacks, 13 have coming from a defensive end group with 2 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks and 1 third-round pick. The early pressure off the edge is not an ingredient the Colts have found enough in 2025. Also considered here, Michael Badgley having missed 2 extra points in 5 games (the Colts had gone 4 years without missing two extra points) and questions about him north of 50 yards is a concern, even if he’s a backup kicker thrust into starting duty.

Others receiving votes: Kicking Game

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Will Sauce Gardner Play Sunday In Berlin?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close