Handing 2025 Colts Mid-Season Awards

INDIANAPOLIS – With the Colts bye week finally falling in the general middle of the NFL season, it allows for a nice reset.

That reset feels pretty good when you are sitting at 8-2 and atop the AFC.

It’s been a surprise year for the Colts as they are in a great position to earn their longest playoff drought in more than 30 years.

Let’s hand out some mid-season awards:

1. MVP: Daniel Jones Source:Getty Ok, I’m going with “MVP” as the actual acronym vs. how I wish it was viewed (best player/most outstanding player). If you are going with “most valuable player” and your quarterback is having an above average year, it’s hard to pick anyone else. So that’s where Daniel Jones gets the slight edge over Jonathan Taylor. We’ve seen Taylor have great seasons before, but we haven’t seen the Colts 8-2 and that’s why Jones is the winner. Although I could get behind a nod for “Co-MVPs” Others receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor

2. Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Duh. I guess “offensive player of the year” has turned into the best non-quarterback honor. And Taylor is your unanimous winner. Taylor should be the favorite for the NFL award, not just the Colts in-house trophy. I do want to mention the year Alec Pierce is having here, too. When Taylor is having such a special season, he’s going to run away with things. But Pierce is having a very good season, making him even more money in a contract year. Others receiving votes: Alec Pierce

3. Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Bynum Source:Getty The most debate of any award comes on the Colts 2025 defense. I could go several different places, but I’ll go with the dancing safety. Cam Bynum arrived to the Colts and immediately hauled in some timely early-season turnovers. His strip-sack of Michael Penix Jr. in Germany was a huge jolt to start that contest, too. And the Colts have done a nice job of keeping big plays in front of Bynum as the free safety. Again, you could make some compelling cases for others, but I’ll say Bynum takes the award. Others receiving votes: Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, DeForest Buckner

4. Rookie of the Year: Tyler Warren Source:Getty Like Jonathan Taylor with Offensive Player of the Year, Tyler Warren earns every single rookie vote here. Honestly, Warren is putting up quite a candidacy for one of the tight end spots on the All-Pro teams. He’s been that good. While the sheer numbers speak for themselves (50 catches for 617 yards and 3 touchdowns), the 14th overall pick showed off some clutch factor in the Colts latest win. A must-have 4th-and-2 snag on a contested catch, followed by a big overtime chunk on a sail route to put the Colts in winning position. Warren has fully lived up to the hype. Others receiving votes:

5. Breakout Player: Tanor Bortolini Source:Getty In 2024, Alec Pierce took home this honor with a challenge from Nick Cross. Those former third-round picks now pass the torch to some fourth rounders in 2025. First-year starting center Tanor Bortolini is our winner for Breakout Player of the Year. He’s a very deserving candidate as the Colts turned to a new center in 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade. We will toss plenty of second place votes to defensive tackles Adetomiwa Adebawore as the Colts will need even more from him in DeForest Buckner’s absence. Others receiving votes: Adetomiwa Adebawore