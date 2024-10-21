Locks & Shots with JMV – 11/14

Come out for one of our favorite recurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

This weeks show:

November 14th @ District Tap on 82nd Street

Future Events:

November 21st @ Free Spirit

December 5th @ Whiskey Business Southport

December 12th @ Manleys Irish Mutt

December 19th @ Ale Emporium Greenwood

December 26th @ Workingmans Friend

January 2nd @ Whiskey Business Lawrence