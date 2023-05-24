Who Are Some Master Mechanics of the Indy 500?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spotlight some of the master mechanics behind some of the most successful drivers in the history of the Indianapolis 500. Jake and Mike spotlight the following mechanics:

George Bignotti Chief mechanic for SEVEN Indianapolis 500 victories J. Foyt (1961 and 1964) Graham Hill (1966) Al Unser (1970 and 1971) Gordon Johncock (1973) Tom Sneva (1983) Clint Brawner Won 51 races in National Championship race series from 1953 through 1969 Mario Andretti (1969 Indianapolis 500 mechanic) Eddie Sachs (Pole winner of 1960 and 1961 Indianapolis 500) A.J. Watson Car builder and chief mechanic from 1949 through 1984 in the Indianapolis 500 Bob Sweikert (1955 winner) Pat Flaherty (1956 winner) George Salih Winning crew chief of three Indianapolis 500’s Lee Wallard (1951 winner) Sam Hanks (1957) Jimmy Bryan (1958 – same car Hanks won with)

