Indy Eleven Plan To Enter Women’s Pro Soccer In USL Super League

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven has announced plans to enter the realm of women’s professional soccer as they plan to acquire a franchise as part of the newly formed USL Super League.

The new league is a “first division” league which would make it one of the highest levels of competitive pro soccer in the United States. For perspective, Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) are also first-division soccer leagues.

Indy Eleven plan to be one of 10-12 new franchises that will make up the new league.

“I could not be more excited to bring the USL Super League to Indiana,” Indy Eleven Founder and Chairman Ersal Ozdemir said. “Our focus and commitment to women’s soccer was part of our vision and mission from day one. To create opportunities for girls and women in soccer is so important and we have been driven to, not only, provide those opportunities but to do so at the highest level.”

Ozdemir said that lots of credit are to be given to Indy Eleven’s current USL W League team which proved the feasibility of women’s soccer in Indianapolis after going 10-0-2 in its inaugural season in 2022 winning a Great Lakes Region title.

The current iteration of the Indy Eleven women is made up of current college and semi-professional players.

“For the girls and young women aspiring to chase this same dream there was no clear path to pro,” said Phil Presser, Sporting Director, Academy and W League Operations. “Until now. The commitment from Indy Eleven to join the top level of professional women’s soccer in the country just created the direct path from youth player to pro player.”

Indy Eleven’s bid to enter the USL Super League by 2025 is dependent upon the completion of a stadium project. Earlier this year the team announced plans for a mostly self-funded plan to build a stadium on the southwest side of downtown Indianapolis.

