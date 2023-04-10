Indiana Fever Has First Draft Pick in WNBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever basketball team is about to participate in the WNBA draft on Monday night. They have five picks out of 36, including the first one.

The General Manager, Lin Dunn, wants to select Aliyah Boston. She is a star player from South Carolina who has been the top pick all season. The head coach, Christie Sides, is looking for players with great skills, good character, and leadership qualities.

Fans are excited about the draft and can join in to support their team. On Monday night, there’s a draft party for the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans can attend starting at 6pm. At 7pm, the draft itself begins. During the event, fans can meet Fever forward Queen Egbo, who will be available to sign autographs and take pictures.

There will also be a Family Fun Zone and fans can hang out on the court between draft picks. Food and drinks will be available throughout the night.

Finally, there is free parking in the Virginia Avenue Garage across from the Fieldhouse.

