Indiana University Women’s Basketball Team Earns First-Ever #1 Seed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana University women’s basketball team secured a No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. That is the first time that’s ever happened in the history of the program.

“This is thrilling and we’re very humbled by the opportunity that is ahead of us,” said IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren Sunday night.

Indiana plays the winner of the play-in game between 16 seeds Tennessee Tech and Monmouth in the first round on Saturday. First four action between both of those teams is this Thursday. First and second round action is Saturday March 18 and Monday March 20 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

This is the second-straight year Indiana has hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament. Indiana is appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in school history and this the fourth straight tournament appearance.

Indiana finished the regular season with a record of 27-3 and won their first Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 40 years.

