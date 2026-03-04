Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Curt Cignetti Gets Award
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that he is honoring Indiana University Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti with the 2026 Sachem Award for his “inspirational leadership and service to the State of Indiana.”

The Sachem is reserved for people who have profoundly shaped Indiana through character, leadership, and service. Cignetti just led the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 season capped off by College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Braun also gave every member of the football team a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Cignetti, family, and Braun
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

“Never daunted, Coach Curt Cignetti represented the state of Indiana on the national stage and showed the world that the Hoosier values of grit, perseverance, and no-excuses hard work are the way to victory. I’m honoring Coach Cignetti with Indiana’s highest award, and awarding the whole championship Hoosiers team with the Sagamore of the Wabash to celebrate their historic achievement for our state,” said Braun.

Braun listens to Cignetti
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

 The Sagamore of the Wabash is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the state or its citizens.

First Lady Maureen Braun was there to help present the award to Cignetti. Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and IU Athletic Director were also in attendance.

Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 – Practice
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Photos of Female NASCAR Driver, Natalie Decker

Wisconsin v UCLA
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest March Madness Bracket Names In 2026

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close