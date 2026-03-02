Listen Live
Sports

What Is Going On With The Purdue Boilermakers?

Published on March 2, 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 01 Purdue at Ohio State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

We are now officially in the month of March, and things are not well in West Lafeyette.  

The Purdue Boilermakers have now dropped two straight; first a home loss to the Michigan State Spartans, followed by a loss in Columbus to Ohio State. The loss to Michigan State was tough; any loss at home in Mackey Arena is for the Boilers. Losing to Ohio State however, even on the road, is very concerning. Following the loss, Purdue head coach Matt Painter did not hide his frustration. 

So what is going on with this year’s Boilermakers squad? Can they right the ship on a season that started with so much hype before it’s too late? During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Brian Neubert of Gold and Black Illustrated joined the show to provide some answers to those questions. Listen to that below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

