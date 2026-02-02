Joe Lunardi Gives Early Look At IU, Purdue’s March Chances!

Source: G Fiume / Getty

Now that college football is over, and the NFL is preparing to wrap up its season, it’s time to start turning the page and looking ahead to March Madness.

We’re still over a month away from the start of the NCAA Tournament, meaning there is still a lot of time for teams to either shore up their bid, or let things slip away. IU, for instance, is hoping that their win over Purdue will serve as a launching point for a run at the tournament, while the Boilermakers are hoping their recent slide is over after a dominant win over Maryland. Meanwhile, teams like Michigan and UConn are fighting to lock down one of the top seeds.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi joined the show and gave his thoughts on how things will fall when the tournament tips off. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!