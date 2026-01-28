Listen Live
Close
Trackside

Wieners & Losers from Content Day

Wieners & Losers from Content Day

Published on January 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona with Porsche Penske and Felipe Nasr winning for third consecutive year, and which IndyCar drivers performed well in the race. They also talk about the return of the Wienie 500 on Carb Day. They later talk about the rumors of a Washington D.C. race happening later this year after President Donald Trump posted an A.I. video of it on Truth Social. They also talk about the latest update from Prema Racing as they are skipping content days and the Phoenix testing. They later talk about the latest rumors from Romain Grosjean to Dale Coyne Racing and Conor Daly to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. They also talk about what happened today during content day.  

In the second segment, they talk about Nolan Siegel saying that he’s aware of his expectations ahead of the season. They also talk about Alex Palou ordered to pay $12M from the McLaren fallout. They later talk about the future of Graham Rahal.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks more about the Alex Palou/McLaren payout. Kevin also talks about Dennis Hauger having a blank suit at content day. 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Texans
44 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close