Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Announces $3 Million Donation

Published on August 17, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton announced over the weekend that he would donate $3 million to his alma mater at the dedication of the Frank Schade Fieldhouse at Oshkosh North High School in Wisconsin.

Tyrese Haliburton has committed to a three-year donation to his former high school’s athletic department. The funds are earmarked for several key upgrades, including new scoreboards, video boards, and a weight room. The donation will also cover the cost of signage for the recently named Frank Schade Fieldhouse.

Haliburton is an Oshkosh North alumnus, and he says the school means a lot to him.

“I really cherish the place. I cherish the people within it as well, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am without this place,” Haliburton says.

In July 2023, Tyrese Haliburton signed a five-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers worth up to $260 million. The point guard is currently rehabilitating a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June.

Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Announces $3 Million Donation  was originally published on wibc.com

