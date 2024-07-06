Listen Live
Local

Clark Posts WNBA’s First Rookie Triple Double, leads Fever over Liberty

Caitlyn Clark continued her strong rookie campaign, posting the WNBA's first ever triple-double for a rookie as the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 83-78.

Published on July 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

 

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlyn Clark continued her strong rookie campaign, posting the WNBA’s first ever triple-double for a rookie as the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 83-78 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

Clark went for 19 points, 11 rebounds (all defensive) and 13 assists. She was one of 4 Fever players in double figures, Aliyah Boston scored 18 points and hauled down 8 boards. Clark’s feat was also the first triple-double in Indiana Fever franchise history as well.

Sabrina Ionescu had a game-high 22 points for the Liberty.

Indiana beat New York for the first time this season, as they improve to 9-13 on the year. Fever back in action Wednesday when they host Washington.

 

 

The post Clark Posts WNBA’s First Rookie Triple Double, leads Fever over Liberty appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Clark Posts WNBA’s First Rookie Triple Double, leads Fever over Liberty  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

LSU v Auburn 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Texas
Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Adonai Mitchell

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Colorado v UCLA
Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Laiatu Latu

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close