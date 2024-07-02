Listen Live
Sports

Pacers’ Free-Agent Jalen Smith To Sign With Chicago Bulls

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Former Indiana Pacers center, Jalen Smith, has made a significant move in his NBA career by signing with the Chicago Bulls.

This transition marks a new chapter for the talented player, bringing fresh opportunities and challenges on the court after his stent with the Indiana Pacers.

Smith’s decision to join the Bulls was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that the deal involves a three-year contract worth $27 million.

Smith’s tenure with the Pacers was defined by his tenacity in the paint and his defensive prowess.

As a center, he brought a formidable presence to the team, anchoring the defense and providing crucial support in the key areas of the game to help the Pacers keep the momentum on their side at times they needed it.

His ability to protect the rim, grab rebounds, and alter shots made him a valuable asset to the Pacers’ lineup.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
LSU v Auburn 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024 26 items
Nick Cottongim

Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024

fantasy football punishment for the 2023 football fantasy season 20 items
Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close