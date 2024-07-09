Colts Scouts Take: Anthony Gould

INDIANAPOLIS – No fear of speed.

That was very evident in the Colts scout work of Oregon State kick returner/wide receiver Anthony Gould.

Yes, the kick return appeal of Gould was very strong for the Colts, and probably the major reason why they drafted him in Round Five.

A decorated resume as a return man in college (Gould finished his college career with an impressive 16.4 yards per punt return), plus a 4.30 40-yard dash time is impressive enough.

But the Colts also see a little bit more in Gould’s receiving game, too.

“He’s got a fearlessness about him,” Colts west coast scout Chris McGaha says of Gould. “He’s a smaller guy, but he’s not afraid to get vertical. “He had a long catch-and-run for a touchdown against San Diego State this year. He’s not just a returner. I don’t think that’s fair to him. He played in the slot two years ago, he played outside this year. He is fast and explosive. It’s funny, because he is a very good returner, and that does help his stock. On offense, when he gets the ball in his hands, he turns into a returner.”

During the spring offseason program, Gould showed that his game has more to offer than just special teams.

On more than one occasion, Joe Flacco uncorked a deep ball that Gould ran under for a big spring play.

It was a reminder that Shane Steichen could turn to such a play for Gould at some point in 2024, even if the main focus will be on his return ability.

“I think the new rules do change (scouting) a little bit,” McGaha said. “That’s now back on the table as a potential weapon and big play opportunity for us. “(Gould’s) got a lot of experience returning punts. Two he took to the house two years ago, so he’s definitely a weapon in that sense, and I think the kickoff stuff does come into play.”

Speed is never a bad thing, but it now could mean even more with the NFL’s resurrection of the kick return likely coming.