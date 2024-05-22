Listen Live
Sports

How Will Kyle Larson Manage the Double if Weather Weighs In?

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kyle Larson

Source: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment / other

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt are back in their regular locations, and are previewing the festivities of the upcoming Indy 500. They talk about the latest on the Kyle Larson situation, and the weather for the 500. They talk about the ratings bump that Larson brought to qualifying, and if Tony Kanaan will run test laps on Thursday. They also discuss whether Larson will get a waiver if he misses the Coca Cola 600, and where NASCAR would draw the line. They also go into detail about what would happen if Larson couldn’t race, and who would take his spot. Nolan Siegel is presented as an option for an alternate. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X box to answer some listener questions, including questions about the pace car’s look, and the possibility of a Honda Pace car. Kevin talks about whether they will refer to Will Power as the points leader during the 500, and why IMS chose Ken Griffey Jr. to drive the pace car. Kevin talks about how cool it is to have Griffey driving the pace car, and Dale Coyne’s team expanding if possible. 

Kevin and Curt end the show going over what they missed about events going on during the weekend, including 500 picks. 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts 5 items
Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule

Carb Day
Editorial Staff

Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close