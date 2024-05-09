Listen Live
Pace Car Revealed for 108th Running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500 was revealed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe will be leading the back for the opening lap and yellow flags this year. The E-Ray 3LZ is an electric all-wheel drive vehicle. It uses two separate propulsion systems to […] The post Pace Car Revealed for 108th Running of Indianapolis 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Kurt Darling

Roger Penske Suspends Team President, Engineers For Indy 500 Over P2P Scandal

Nick Cottongim

Through the Eyes of Indy 500 Fans: A Seat-by-Seat Perspective

Nick Cottongim

10 Fun Facts On The Indy 500

Nick Cottongim

Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

Golden Badge | Visiting The Homes Of IndyCar Drivers

The Indianapolis 500, often referred to as the “Indy 500,” is one of the most prestigious and iconic motor racing events in the world.

Held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, it is a cornerstone of American motorsport and a significant cultural event with a rich history dating back over a century.

First contested in 1911, the Indy 500 is a 500-mile (200-lap) race held on a 2.5-mile oval track. Known for its high speeds, close competition, and thrilling finishes, the race attracts top drivers from around the globe and teams competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The event typically takes place on Memorial Day weekend, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to the track.

Winning the Indianapolis 500 is a monumental achievement for any driver, as it solidifies their place in racing history and cements their legacy. The race has produced numerous legendary moments, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable performances that have captivated fans for generations.

Beyond the racing spectacle, the Indy 500 is a cultural phenomenon deeply ingrained in the fabric of Indiana and the wider motorsport community. It represents tradition, innovation, and the spirit of competition, embodying the pursuit of excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in auto racing.

Enjoy our content surrounding The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!

Formula 2 & Formula 3 2023 Prize Giving Ceremony
Elijah Roberson

Théo Pourchaire to Compete Full Time with McLaren in IndyCar

1hr

AUTO: APR 29 INDYNXT Series Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Elijah Roberson

Jacob Abel Continuing Momentum Into May

24hr

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix
Elijah Roberson

Indy GP Race Week is Here!

3d

AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Elijah Roberson

David Malukas Released by Arrow-McLaren

1w

100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 - Celebrities Attend Race
Elijah Roberson

Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500

17min

Beyond The Bricks IndyCar Podcast on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Elijah Roberson

Beyond the Bricks: Mike and Jake Talk WIBC’s Indy 500 History

23hr

Motorola 220
Elijah Roberson

Beyond the Bricks: Remembering Gil De Ferran and Cale Yarborough

3d

A graphic for Beyond The Bricks on the pavement from the IMS
Eddie Garrison

What Kind of Career Did These Three Crossover IndyCar & NASCAR Drivers Have?

9mo

