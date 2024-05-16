Listen Live
Scott McLaughlin Quickest In First Day of Indy 500 Practice

Published on May 15, 2024

Tonight on Trackside, Curt and Kevin recap the three hour practice session that took place at IMS today. Curt talks about what happened today, including the sheer amount of yellow flags that happened today due to rain. Curt goes down the list and talks about who performed well in practice. Kevin and Curt talk about the bind that drivers and teams are in with the constant rain that is plaguing the first week of practice. Curt gives his thoughts on how comfortable Pato O’Ward feels, and how he thinks he will do during the race. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the incident on track with Colton Herta and Christian Rasmussen in which Herta flipped Rasmussen off. They talk about which rookies stood out most during the race. They also go into detail about what you can expect tomorrow and how teams feel with the weather as rough as it has been. 

Kevin and Curt round out the show providing a schedule for tomorrow’s track activities, what the show will look like tomorrow, and more! 

