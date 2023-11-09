For Colts And Patriots, Sunday’s Game Could Be A Pivotal One

The Indianapolis Colts will face their old, hated rival in the New England Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. For both teams, it could be a very important matchup.

The Colts enter the contest with a record of 4-5, with a bye week waiting for them on the other side. If they get the win, they will sit at .500 on the season. Their remaining opponents for the season would be the Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Raiders, and the Texans. Save for maybe the Bengals, all of those are winnable games on paper. It may have been inconceivable not that long ago, but the Colts could find themselves in the middle of the Wild Card Race.

For the Patriots, who own a 2-7 record, there are rumors that if they lose to the Colts in Frankfurt, longtime head coach Bill Belichick could be fired.

Even if they do beat the Colts, Belichick’s job is far from safe. It has been several years since the Patriots were a legitimate threat in the AFC. Owner Bob Kraft has been patient, but that patience seems to be wearing thin.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Zack Cox of NESN. Zack gave his thoughts on the chances that the Patriots would fire their legendary head coach if they lose to Indianapolis.

“I think it’s safe to say that his feet [are] hotter than [they’ve] ever been. This has not been a satisfying season by any stretch of the imagination for the Patriots. They’re 2-7 right now, a loss this week would drop them to 2-8, and with their bye week coming up next week, that traditionally has been the time where if a team is going to fire a coach, that is when you would do it. I don’t think that is going to happen with Bill Belichick, just because of all of the resume that he has built up here, all of the championships he won, all the success that he had. I do think it’s a very real possibility that if this Patriots season continues the way it has, and they finish as a 4-win team, I do think that Robert Kraft could make a change at that point.“

